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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Kaskanak Creek in the Bristol Bay’s Kvichak watershed is seen from the air on Sept. 27, 2011. The Kvichak watershed would be damaged by the Pebble mine project, the Environmental Protection Agency has determined.
(Photo provided by Environmental Protection Agency)
Kaskanak Creek in the Bristol Bay’s Kvichak watershed is seen from the air on Sept. 27, 2011. The Kvichak watershed would be damaged by the Pebble mine project, the Environmental Protection Agency has determined.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering a Homer woman who went missing in 2019 was sentenced to 87 years in prison Wednesday. A federal judge in Anchorage heard arguments last week over the future of the proposed Pebble Mine in the headwaters of Bristol Bay. And Alaska lawmakers failed to meet an informal deadline today to vote on a bill reducing taxes for the Alaska LNG project.
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