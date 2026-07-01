Midday Report: July 01, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A high-stakes feud between Alaska’s major oil companies and three municipalities that collect taxes from those companies is now headed to court. School districts across Alaska are set to receive up to $115 million in one-time funding this year. And A deep-sea whale rarely seen in Southeast Alaska washed up onshore near Sitka.