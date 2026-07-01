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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 01, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 1, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
A team carries the goose-beaked whale fetus to their boat.
(Ellie Schmidt/Taken under NOAA Stranding Agreement number SA-AKR-2025-01 issued to UAS Sitka Campus)
A team carries the goose-beaked whale fetus to their boat.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A high-stakes feud between Alaska’s major oil companies and three municipalities that collect taxes from those companies is now headed to court. School districts across Alaska are set to receive up to $115 million in one-time funding this year. And A deep-sea whale rarely seen in Southeast Alaska washed up onshore near Sitka.

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