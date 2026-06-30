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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 30, 2026

Published June 30, 2026 at 12:56 PM AKDT
The Bonanza Channel about 25 miles east of Nome, where IPOP, LLC has attempted to earn permits to dredge for gold.
(Tyler Bell/Courtesy Salmon State)
The Bonanza Channel about 25 miles east of Nome, where IPOP, LLC has attempted to earn permits to dredge for gold.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Supreme Court says Dan J. Sullivan must be included on the ballot for Alaska's U.S. Senate seat. The Sitka Sound Science Center’s marine debris cleanup crew found a message in a bottle. And five Norton Sound tribes are asking a federal judge to throw out a key federal permit for a large-scale gold mine proposed in Bonanza Channel, an estuary about 30 miles east of Nome.

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