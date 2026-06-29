Midday Report: June 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A group of state lawmakers tasked with drafting a final version of an Alaska LNG tax relief bill kicked off work this weekend. Governor Mike Dunleavy vetoed nearly half a million dollars from the state budget Wednesday that would have gone toward efforts to retain and recruit teachers in Alaska. And Gov. Mike Dunleavy told lawmakers on Thursday he d vetoed a bill banning Styrofoam foodservice packaging, among others.