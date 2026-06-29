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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 29, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 29, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters at a news conference in Juneau on June 19, 2026.
(Photo by Claire Stremple/Alaska Beacon)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters at a news conference in Juneau on June 19, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A group of state lawmakers tasked with drafting a final version of an Alaska LNG tax relief bill kicked off work this weekend. Governor Mike Dunleavy vetoed nearly half a million dollars from the state budget Wednesday that would have gone toward efforts to retain and recruit teachers in Alaska. And Gov. Mike Dunleavy told lawmakers on Thursday he d vetoed a bill banning Styrofoam foodservice packaging, among others.

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