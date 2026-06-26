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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 26, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKDT
The finish line at Land’s End during the 2025 Spit Run.
(Don Pitcher Photograph)
The finish line at Land’s End during the 2025 Spit Run.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

An icon of Alaska journalism died last week after a battle with endometrial cancer. A Superior Court judge heard arguments Thursday on whether the Alaska Division of Elections can boot a second Dan Sullivan from the race for U.S. Senate. And the Homer Spit Run turns 50 this Saturday.

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