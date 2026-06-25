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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 25, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Vic Fischer smiles at his wife, Jane Angvik, in 2021.
(Bob Waldrop)
Vic Fischer smiles at his wife, Jane Angvik, in 2021.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy trimmed nearly $90 million from the state budget with line-item vetoes.Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill naming a research center after its first director, Vic Fischer. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski says President Trump has been tossing bombs at Senate Republicans for weeks, blowing up not only their agenda but derailing his own priorities.

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