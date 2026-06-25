Midday Report: June 25, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy trimmed nearly $90 million from the state budget with line-item vetoes.Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill naming a research center after its first director, Vic Fischer. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski says President Trump has been tossing bombs at Senate Republicans for weeks, blowing up not only their agenda but derailing his own priorities.