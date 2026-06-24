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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 24, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 24, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKDT
The grave of an unidentified soldier known as “X-3” at the Sitka National Cemetery.
(KCAW/McKenney)
The grave of an unidentified soldier known as “X-3” at the Sitka National Cemetery.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A bill that passed the state legislature with near unanimous support won’t become law. "Snow Classic" style gambling is now legal. And Officials with a U.S. Department of Defense agency are preparing to exhume the remains of an unidentified WWII soldier buried in the Sitka National Cemetery this week.

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