Midday Report: June 24, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A bill that passed the state legislature with near unanimous support won’t become law. "Snow Classic" style gambling is now legal. And Officials with a U.S. Department of Defense agency are preparing to exhume the remains of an unidentified WWII soldier buried in the Sitka National Cemetery this week.