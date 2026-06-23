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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: June 23, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:52 PM AKDT
US Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter.
(US Coast Guard)
US Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A man seeking to challenge U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan has filed suit after the Alaska Division of Elections removed him from this year’s ballot. The state Division of Forestry and Fire Protection estimated the Starry Fire has burned about 550 acres since it was reported Saturday night. And Four U.S. Coast Guard crew members involved in a helicopter crash in Sitka Monday morning have been reported safe with “non-serious injuries.”

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