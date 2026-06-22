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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 22, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Aerial resources size-up the Starry Fire, which started at the end of the Anderson Shooting Range.
(Anderson Mayor Katie Griebe/akfireinfo.com)
Aerial resources size-up the Starry Fire, which started at the end of the Anderson Shooting Range.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska lawmakers convened a new special session in Juneau on Saturday. State and local firefighters are working on a lightning-caused wildfire near an agricultural area east of Delta Junction. And what was once commonly called the “bear monitoring” program is being revived along the Chilkoot Corridor in Haines.

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