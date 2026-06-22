Midday Report: June 22, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska lawmakers convened a new special session in Juneau on Saturday. State and local firefighters are working on a lightning-caused wildfire near an agricultural area east of Delta Junction. And what was once commonly called the “bear monitoring” program is being revived along the Chilkoot Corridor in Haines.