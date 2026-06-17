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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 17, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:35 PM AKDT
A brown bear walks through tidal grass at Pack Creek in Southeast Alaska on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
(Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)
A brown bear walks through tidal grass at Pack Creek in Southeast Alaska on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

State senators are closely examining a House-passed bill offering tax cuts for a North Slope natural gas pipeline as they near the end a special session on the issue. Lisa Murkowski is among members of Congress trying to prevent the dismantling of an instrument system that monitors the nation s oceans. And a brown bear attacked a man biking the Dome Trail in Anchorage Saturday afternoon.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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