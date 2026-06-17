Midday Report: June 17, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
State senators are closely examining a House-passed bill offering tax cuts for a North Slope natural gas pipeline as they near the end a special session on the issue. Lisa Murkowski is among members of Congress trying to prevent the dismantling of an instrument system that monitors the nation s oceans. And a brown bear attacked a man biking the Dome Trail in Anchorage Saturday afternoon.