Midday Report: June 16, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Division of Elections has issued the state’s final determination that Dan Sullivan of Petersburg can’t be on the ballot to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. A former Metlakatla man previously charged with first degree murder has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against over 30 parties connected to the case. And the state’s campaign finance regulator has fined an Anchorage Assembly member more than $5,000 for allegedly violating campaign disclosure laws.