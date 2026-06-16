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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 16, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 16, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Dan Sullivan of Petersburg (left) filed to run against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
(Campaign photo by Dan Sullivan and photo of the senator by Corinne Smith/Alaska Beacon)
Dan Sullivan of Petersburg (left) filed to run against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Division of Elections has issued the state’s final determination that Dan Sullivan of Petersburg can’t be on the ballot to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. A former Metlakatla man previously charged with first degree murder has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against over 30 parties connected to the case. And the state’s campaign finance regulator has fined an Anchorage Assembly member more than $5,000 for allegedly violating campaign disclosure laws.

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