© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: June 15, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:37 PM AKDT
Platinum, Alaska on May 29, 2026.
(Samantha Watson/KYUK)
Platinum, Alaska on May 29, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska House passed a bill Friday reducing taxes on the planned Alaska LNG project in a bipartisan vote. The U.S. Small Business Administration says changes to its federal contracting program won’t affect tribes and Alaska Native Corporations. And a ruling by the US Supreme Court could complicate counting votes from rural Alaskans.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes