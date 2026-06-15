Midday Report: June 15, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska House passed a bill Friday reducing taxes on the planned Alaska LNG project in a bipartisan vote. The U.S. Small Business Administration says changes to its federal contracting program won’t affect tribes and Alaska Native Corporations. And a ruling by the US Supreme Court could complicate counting votes from rural Alaskans.