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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 10, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Denali Park sled dog puppy.
(National Park Service)
Denali Park sled dog puppy.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A proposal to beef up security at Anchorage’s military base has gotten push-back from Anchorage Assembly members and residents. The Juneau Assembly has voted to undo a funding scheme that required some homeowners in the glacial outburst flood zone to pay thousands toward the Mendenhall River flood wall. And sled dog pups show off at Denali Park.

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