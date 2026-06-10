Midday Report: June 10, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A proposal to beef up security at Anchorage’s military base has gotten push-back from Anchorage Assembly members and residents. The Juneau Assembly has voted to undo a funding scheme that required some homeowners in the glacial outburst flood zone to pay thousands toward the Mendenhall River flood wall. And sled dog pups show off at Denali Park.