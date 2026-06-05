© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: June 5, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
(American Red Cross)

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska is in the midst of its worst shortage of donated blood in at least the last 15 years. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has voted against Trump priorities, in amendments that failed on the Senate floor. And state lawmakers are poring over the numbers as they weigh big tax breaks for the Alaska LNG project in a special session called by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes