Midday Report: June 5, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska is in the midst of its worst shortage of donated blood in at least the last 15 years. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has voted against Trump priorities, in amendments that failed on the Senate floor. And state lawmakers are poring over the numbers as they weigh big tax breaks for the Alaska LNG project in a special session called by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.