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Midday Report

Midday Report: April 03, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Snowy Fairbanks road.
Wikipedia
Snowy Fairbanks road.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A bill that aims to stabilize the school district budgeting process moved out of the House Education Committee Wednesday. Recent controversy over the primary research institute for Alaska Native languages caught the ear of state lawmakers this week. And this year's winter in Fairbanks is one for the record books.

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