Midday Report: April 03, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A bill that aims to stabilize the school district budgeting process moved out of the House Education Committee Wednesday. Recent controversy over the primary research institute for Alaska Native languages caught the ear of state lawmakers this week. And this year's winter in Fairbanks is one for the record books.