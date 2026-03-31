Midday Report: March 31, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Today is the last day for Alaskans to apply for a 2026 Permanent Fund Dividend. The National Republican Senatorial Committee filed a complaint alleging that candidate Mary Peltola spent campaign money on personal expenses. And a man is dead following a Saturday morning shootout with Anchorage police officers.