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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 31, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
A boarded up, fire damaged home on Shore Circle on March 30, 2026. The home was the site of a shooting and residential fire that Anchorage police and fire officials responded to two days prior.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
A boarded up, fire damaged home on Shore Circle on March 30, 2026. The home was the site of a shooting and residential fire that Anchorage police and fire officials responded to two days prior.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Today is the last day for Alaskans to apply for a 2026 Permanent Fund Dividend. The National Republican Senatorial Committee filed a complaint alleging that candidate Mary Peltola spent campaign money on personal expenses. And a man is dead following a Saturday morning shootout with Anchorage police officers.

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