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Midday Report

Midday Report: March 27, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
(Berett Wilber/Alaska Public Media) The Kobuk River runs through the Ambler Mining District. Trilogy Metals and other mining interests want a new road to connect the mineral-rich area to the Dalton Highway.
(Berett Wilber/Alaska Public Media)
The Kobuk River runs through the Ambler Mining District. Trilogy Metals and other mining interests want a new road to connect the mineral-rich area to the Dalton Highway.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Senate approved a measure to boost state taxes on oil and gas production. Developers of the Alaska LNG project are pressing lawmakers to pass a tax bill proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week. And a U.S. House Democrat is calling out the Trump administration’s deal to buy a stake in Trilogy Metals, the company trying to develop Alaska’s Ambler mining district.

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