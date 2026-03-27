Midday Report: March 27, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Senate approved a measure to boost state taxes on oil and gas production. Developers of the Alaska LNG project are pressing lawmakers to pass a tax bill proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week. And a U.S. House Democrat is calling out the Trump administration’s deal to buy a stake in Trilogy Metals, the company trying to develop Alaska’s Ambler mining district.