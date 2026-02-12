Midday Report: February 12, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The state Senate will consider a bill meant to increase educational options for Alaska students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The families of three more victims of last year's fatal Bering Air plane crash have sued the regional airline. And the Alaska Department of Transportation has faced intense scrutiny over its plan to build a new ferry terminal between Juneau and Haines.