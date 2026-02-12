© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 12, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:48 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The state Senate will consider a bill meant to increase educational options for Alaska students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The families of three more victims of last year's fatal Bering Air plane crash have sued the regional airline. And the Alaska Department of Transportation has faced intense scrutiny over its plan to build a new ferry terminal between Juneau and Haines.

Terry Haines
