© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 11, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 11, 2026 at 12:37 PM AKST
The Gerstle River Bridge near Delta Junction is seen on July 26, 2023.
(Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)
The Gerstle River Bridge near Delta Junction is seen on July 26, 2023.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Department of Transportation is giving away sections of a World War II era bridge near Delta Junction. Tribal leaders from across the country spoke out at a U.S. Senate hearing against possible changes within the Small Business Administration program that supports Native entities.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes