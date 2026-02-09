© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 09, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKST
Graham Granger, University of Alaska Fairbanks student, stands outside of the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks, Alaska after his arraignment on Jan. 20, 2026.
( Simeon Ramirez)
Graham Granger, University of Alaska Fairbanks student, stands outside of the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks, Alaska after his arraignment on Jan. 20, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Mushers and their dog teams are trekking across rugged Interior Alaska terrain and frigid temperatures as they compete in the Yukon Quest. A University of Alaska Fairbanks student has made his first court appearance after he ate a fellow student’s AI-generated artwork in an act of protest. And Tuesday’s hearing on a controversial proposal to reform the Federal Subsistence Board went for 6 hours and 33 minutes.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes