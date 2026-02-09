Midday Report: February 09, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Mushers and their dog teams are trekking across rugged Interior Alaska terrain and frigid temperatures as they compete in the Yukon Quest. A University of Alaska Fairbanks student has made his first court appearance after he ate a fellow student’s AI-generated artwork in an act of protest. And Tuesday’s hearing on a controversial proposal to reform the Federal Subsistence Board went for 6 hours and 33 minutes.