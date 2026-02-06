© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 06, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:38 PM AKST
The Porcupine Theater the night of its opening gala on Jan. 31, 2025.
(Simon Lopez)
The Porcupine Theater the night of its opening gala on Jan. 31, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Porcupine theater in Homer is marking its first anniversary. The state’s proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal has received hundreds of comments from Southeast residents who say they want to see the Ferry system work for travelers, not private mines. And a celebrated Fairbanks cross country skier is days away from competing in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes