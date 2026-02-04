© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 04, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKST
Debris sits in a pile in Kipnuk, Alaska on Oct. 19, 2025, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought catastrophic flooding and hurricane-force winds to the village.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Debris sits in a pile in Kipnuk, Alaska on Oct. 19, 2025, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought catastrophic flooding and hurricane-force winds to the village.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A round of vetoes by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last summer have Alaska’s construction industry on edge. The Yukon-Kuskokwim village of Kipnuk is at a crossroads. And The federal government has begun a scoping process that could lead to wide-ranging changes to federal subsistence management in Alaska.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
