Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Midday Report: February 03, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKST
Marianna Macomber holds a sign at the intersection of the Sterling and Kenai Spur highways to protest federal immigration operations on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara/KDLL
Marianna Macomber holds a sign at the intersection of the Sterling and Kenai Spur highways to protest federal immigration operations on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The incumbents in Alaska’s federal races have a lot of money to defend their seats. Hundreds of people in Soldotna stood in freezing temperatures to protest what they say is the overreach of federal immigration authorities. And Alaska has some of the highest school absentee rates in the nation.

