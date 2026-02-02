© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:45 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Leaders of the North Slope village of Nuiqsut sued the U.S. Department of Interior last week for canceling a key subsistence protection for the Willow project. The Alaska House of Representatives passed a bill that would tighten residency requirements for Alaskans buying hunting or fishing licenses. Some storefront owners in Juneau are speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by participating in the nationwide general strike on Friday.

Terry Haines
