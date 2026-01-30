Midday Report: January 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The state House’s ethics committee has launched an investigation into whether Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance illegally used state resources. A superior court judge ruled this week against a former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member who appealed an ethics violation that led to a $1 fine. And new murals are coming to downtown Juneau this spring.