Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 30, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:44 PM AKST
Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, sits in the House chamber at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Feb. 14, 2024.
(Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)
Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, sits in the House chamber at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Feb. 14, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The state House’s ethics committee has launched an investigation into whether Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance illegally used state resources. A superior court judge ruled this week against a former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member who appealed an ethics violation that led to a $1 fine. And new murals are coming to downtown Juneau this spring.

Terry Haines
