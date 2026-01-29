Midday Report: January 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
ConocoPhillips says its plans to drill four new wells this winter on the North Slope will go forward despite Friday’s accident involving a massive drilling rig. Scientists have confirmed that destructive landslides are happening more frequently across Alaska. And a Christmas tree forest in Nome.