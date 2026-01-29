© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 29, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

ConocoPhillips says its plans to drill four new wells this winter on the North Slope will go forward despite Friday’s accident involving a massive drilling rig. Scientists have confirmed that destructive landslides are happening more frequently across Alaska. And a Christmas tree forest in Nome.

