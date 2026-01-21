© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 21, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 21, 2026 at 12:38 PM AKST
Nearly 70 Sitkans formed a whistle choir at the roundabout on Saturday in an act of ICE resistance.
(KCAW/McKenney)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

About 70 Sitkans formed a whistle choir Saturday (1-17-26) in an act of ICE resistance. The Alaska Legislature is back in session. And after more than a year of negotiations, the Anchorage School District and the local teachers’ union have reached a tentative contract agreement.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
