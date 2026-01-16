© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 16, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKST
The Baby Brown and Glacier Side timber areas, located in the Haines State Forest.
(Derek Poinsette)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Health care workers and government officials are now working on a $1.3 billion program aimed at reimagining medical care across Alaska. The state Department of Natural Resources is planning to overhaul how it manages one of Alaska’s three state forests. And the Alaska Court of Appeals on Thursday took up the case of a Whittier woman indicted in 2023 on felony charges of voter misconduct.

