Midday Report: January 16, 2026

Health care workers and government officials are now working on a $1.3 billion program aimed at reimagining medical care across Alaska. The state Department of Natural Resources is planning to overhaul how it manages one of Alaska’s three state forests. And the Alaska Court of Appeals on Thursday took up the case of a Whittier woman indicted in 2023 on felony charges of voter misconduct.