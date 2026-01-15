© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 15, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKST
Migrants detained in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown are led to a plane bound for Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Sen. Lisa Murkowski was among a bipartisan group of senators that met with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland. Southeast Alaska's largest tribe has earned nearly $40 million from U.S. Navy contracts in Guantanamo Bay – money some tribal members are concerned comes from supporting immigrant detention. And Teens On Skis!

