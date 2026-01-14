© 2026

Midday Report: January 14, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 14, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKST
Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, Michigan on Jan 13.
(REUTERS)
Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, Michigan on Jan 13.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


President Trump has denounced U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other Republicans who voted to check his use of military power in Venezuela. Avalanche risk rose over the weekend in Juneau as more snow and then rain pounded the capitol city. And natural gas use soared in Southcentral Alaska during the recent cold snap.

