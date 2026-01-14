Midday Report: January 14, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
President Trump has denounced U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other Republicans who voted to check his use of military power in Venezuela. Avalanche risk rose over the weekend in Juneau as more snow and then rain pounded the capitol city. And natural gas use soared in Southcentral Alaska during the recent cold snap.