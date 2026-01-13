© 2026

Midday Report: January 13, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKST
The Kuskokwim River is seen in this image captured by scientists working on NASA's Arctic Boreal Vulnerability Experiment, or ABoVE.
Peter Griffith/NASA
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The United States Supreme Court has once again declined to take up challenges to a federal law that protects subsistence hunting and fishing in Alaska. The City of Saxman is on a water conservation notice due to low water levels in the city’s holding tank. And the Homer High School theater is closed after an apparent theater rigging failure dropped equipment to the stage below.

