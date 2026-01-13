Midday Report: January 13, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The United States Supreme Court has once again declined to take up challenges to a federal law that protects subsistence hunting and fishing in Alaska. The City of Saxman is on a water conservation notice due to low water levels in the city’s holding tank. And the Homer High School theater is closed after an apparent theater rigging failure dropped equipment to the stage below.