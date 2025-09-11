© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 11, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKDT
State and local officials break ground on a Kenai Spur Highway safety project on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:

U.S. Antimony Corporation says it's begun to recover antimony from old deposits at a historic mine near Ester Dome. Efforts to make part of the Kenai Spur Highway safer kicked off Tuesday. And the union that represents support staff at the Juneau School District is suing the district over its afterschool child care program.

Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
