Midday Report: July 16, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: An update on the rescission package as the Friday deadline looms, another Republican candidate enters the Alaska governor race for 2026, King Island artwork and tools are returned to the community in Nome decades later, scientists studying three-spined sticklebacks in Bristol Bay and the Alaska Department of Fish & Game hosts a free bear spray workshop in Anchorage.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.