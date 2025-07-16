© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 16, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:07 PM AKDT

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:
An update on the rescission package as the Friday deadline looms, another Republican candidate enters the Alaska governor race for 2026, King Island artwork and tools are returned to the community in Nome decades later, scientists studying three-spined sticklebacks in Bristol Bay and the Alaska Department of Fish & Game hosts a free bear spray workshop in Anchorage.

