Midday Report: July 11, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Sockeye catch limits raised in Kodiak area rivers while Chinook salmon restrictions tightened in Kodiak area and Gulf of Alaska. St. Paul Island hasn't received air cargo such as groceries in over a month. A new state law clarifies taxes for Turo vehicle owners in Alaska. And a group protesting male circumcision is touring around the Alaska road-system.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.