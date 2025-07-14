© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 14, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:57 PM AKDT
Bowhead whale.
(Vicki Beaver)
Bowhead whale.

On today's Midday report with host Davis Hovey:
A recap of Kodiak's recent renaissance fair, the Trump administration revives hopes for the Pebble Mine, an update on wildfires in the Interior as firefighters shift efforts towards Nenana, a report on the high cost of living in Juneau compared to the state's other major cities and a bowhead whale poop study's surprising findings.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes