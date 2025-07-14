Midday Report: July 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday report with host Davis Hovey: A recap of Kodiak's recent renaissance fair, the Trump administration revives hopes for the Pebble Mine, an update on wildfires in the Interior as firefighters shift efforts towards Nenana, a report on the high cost of living in Juneau compared to the state's other major cities and a bowhead whale poop study's surprising findings.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.