Midday Report July 03, 2025

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling lawmakers back to Juneau for a special session next month. A wildlife facility outside Haines that’s popular with tourists has come under scrutiny over concerns related to animal care and public safety. And U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he’s pitching the Alaska LNG Project to the U.S. Department of Defense for potential investment.