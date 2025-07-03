© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report July 03, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKDT
The entrance to the Kroschel Films Wildlife Center, pictured above on June 27, 2025.
Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling lawmakers back to Juneau for a special session next month. A wildlife facility outside Haines that’s popular with tourists has come under scrutiny over concerns related to animal care and public safety. And U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he’s pitching the Alaska LNG Project to the U.S. Department of Defense for potential investment.

