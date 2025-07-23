Midday Report: July 23, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska’s former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is suing the owners of the aircraft that her late husband was piloting at the time of his death. A coalition of schools and advocacy groups is suing the Trump administration over its decision to withhold some $6.8 billion in federal education funds. And the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is appealing a federal decision that could cost the state $80 million.