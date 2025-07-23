© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 23, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:35 PM AKDT
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska’s former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is suing the owners of the aircraft that her late husband was piloting at the time of his death. A coalition of schools and advocacy groups is suing the Trump administration over its decision to withhold some $6.8 billion in federal education funds. And
the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is appealing a federal decision that could cost the state $80 million.

