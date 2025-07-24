© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 24, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:12 PM AKDT
Kong Tank Farm.
Kong Tank Farm.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Golden Valley Electric Association is racing to use federal funds before they dry up. Rural Alaska communities will get money to fix tank farms, thanks to the Denali Commission. And the state does not know what effect the Big Beautiful Bill will have on Medicaid in Alaska.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes