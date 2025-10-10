Midday Report: October 10, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The K-12 school on the Aleutian Island of Akutan now has two local Unangax̂ teachers. Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration for communities in western Alaska hit by a powerful storm. And former Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum is defending his decision to invest $50 million from the state’s rainy-day account in an outside private equity fund.