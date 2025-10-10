© 2025

Midday Report: October 10, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKDT
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The K-12 school on the Aleutian Island of Akutan now has two local Unangax̂ teachers. Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration for communities in western Alaska hit by a powerful storm. And former Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum is defending his decision to invest $50 million from the state’s rainy-day account in an outside private equity fund.

