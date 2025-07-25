© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 25, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKDT
The proprietors of Builders Industrial Supply of Nome.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Lawmakers are planning to gather in Juneau in just over a week for a special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. After a fatal shooting at a downtown bar, Anchorage police say they’re adding more officers to the area. And for over 50 years, one Nome business has operated the old fashioned way.

Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
