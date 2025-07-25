Midday Report: July 25, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Lawmakers are planning to gather in Juneau in just over a week for a special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. After a fatal shooting at a downtown bar, Anchorage police say they’re adding more officers to the area. And for over 50 years, one Nome business has operated the old fashioned way.