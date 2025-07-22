© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 22, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:38 PM AKDT
Alaska Airlines' terminal in Kodiak, April 9, 2025.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Alaska Airlines' terminal in Kodiak, April 9, 2025.

In today's Midday Report with Host Brian Venua: The City of Kodiak's impoundment lot is full, several Alaska Airlines flights were delayed because of a tech outage, Pharmaceutical companies that profited on the opioid crisis will send Alaska about $14 million, the U.S. Department of Interior will transfer 28,000 acres to the NANA Regional Corporation, and the Department of Agriculture cut a program that supported farmers in Alaska.

Midday Report
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
See stories by Brian Venua
Latest Episodes