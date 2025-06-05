© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 05, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Smoke is still coming from the vessel, but it isn’t clear what the fire’s status is.
Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

The distressed freighter Morning Midas. Smoke is still coming from the vessel.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Coast Guard is responding to a cargo ship that caught fire near Adak yesterday. Two people died in a helicopter crash on the North Slope near Deadhorse on Wednesday. And three officials from the Trump administration visited the beginning of the Trans-Alaska oil Pipeline on Monday.

