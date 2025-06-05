Midday Report June 05, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Coast Guard is responding to a cargo ship that caught fire near Adak yesterday. Two people died in a helicopter crash on the North Slope near Deadhorse on Wednesday. And three officials from the Trump administration visited the beginning of the Trans-Alaska oil Pipeline on Monday.