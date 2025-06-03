© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 03, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 3, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Adak.
(Aleut Corporation)
Adak.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
An energy company plans to build an ammonia plant in Adak. The Trump administration plans to lift environmental protections on roughly half of the National Petroleum Reserve. And new app mapping wildfire risk in Bristol Bay is just in time for what officials warn could be a dangerous fire season.

Terry Haines
