Midday Report April 16, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s worried new U.S. tariffs will damage some of Alaska’s biggest industries, especially commercial fishing. International students in Alaska on education visas are among hundreds nationwide facing removal, as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown continues. And tensions over a levee that’s taking shape in backyards along Juneau’s Mendenhall River have come to a head.