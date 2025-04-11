Midday Report April 11, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Microplastics appear to be ubiquitous in spotted seals harvested in Alaska’s most remote waters. The Kenai Peninsula's biggest electric utility trying to save a massive solar farm project after uncertainty over federal solar investment tax credits threw it into limbo. And Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance says her administration's goal is building 10,000 homes in 10 years.