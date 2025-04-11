© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 11, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKDT
Spotted seals have ingested microplastics consistently since at least 2012.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Microplastics appear to be ubiquitous in spotted seals harvested in Alaska’s most remote waters. The Kenai Peninsula's biggest electric utility trying to save a massive solar farm project after uncertainty over federal solar investment tax credits threw it into limbo. And Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance says her administration's goal is building 10,000 homes in 10 years.


