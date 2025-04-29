Midday Report April 29, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Native Youth Olympic Games wrapped up in Anchorage on Saturday. The Alaska Senate has passed a bill that would substantially boost long-term funding for public schools. And the Trump administration is reversing the termination of international student records.