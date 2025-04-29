© 2025

Midday Report April 29, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKDT
One-foot-high kick first place winner Daisy Vanblarcom beats her personal record at 87 inches during the 2025 Native Youth Olympics on Saturday, April 26.
(Alena Naiden)
One-foot-high kick first place winner Daisy Vanblarcom beats her personal record at 87 inches during the 2025 Native Youth Olympics on Saturday, April 26.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Native Youth Olympic Games wrapped up in Anchorage on Saturday. The Alaska Senate has passed a bill that would substantially boost long-term funding for public schools. And the Trump administration is reversing the termination of international student records.

