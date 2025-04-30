© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 30, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 30, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski says Congress needs to reclaim the power of tariff authority from President Donald Trump. A Homer pilot and passenger died Monday in a plane crash near Nanwalek. And the Kuskokwim River is breaking up far quicker than normal.


