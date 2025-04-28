© 2025

Midday Report April 28, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKDT
From L to R: Dude Mtn frontman Cullen McCormick, bassist Chazz Gist, Joel Forlines, and drummer Kalijah LeCornu at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar in Juneau. 2025.
(Patrick Troll)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Trump administration is planning an Alaska summit with leaders from Japan and South Korea in early June. Scientists say the Trump administration's planned cuts would devastate climate research in Alaska. And Ketchikan band Dude Mtn headlined shows at the Alaska Folk Festival, and set records.

