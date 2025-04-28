Midday Report April 28, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Trump administration is planning an Alaska summit with leaders from Japan and South Korea in early June. Scientists say the Trump administration's planned cuts would devastate climate research in Alaska. And Ketchikan band Dude Mtn headlined shows at the Alaska Folk Festival, and set records.