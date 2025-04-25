Midday Report April 25, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A recent University of Alaska graduate is suing the federal government after his foreign student status was revoked by the Trump administration. The Alaska Senate is planning to vote soon on a new education funding bill, even as Gov. Dunleavy says he opposes it. And Canada is affirming the importance of cross-border relationships – while also pushing back against Trump’s global trade war.