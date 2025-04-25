© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 25, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Jean Kashikov, a recent University of Alaska graduate, is one of four UA students who have had their foreign student records terminated in recent weeks by the Trump administration.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Jean Kashikov, a recent University of Alaska graduate, is one of four UA students who have had their foreign student records terminated in recent weeks by the Trump administration.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A recent University of Alaska graduate is suing the federal government after his foreign student status was revoked by the Trump administration. The Alaska Senate is planning to vote soon on a new education funding bill, even as Gov. Dunleavy says he opposes it. And Canada is affirming the importance of cross-border relationships – while also pushing back against Trump’s global trade war.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes