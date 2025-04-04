© 2025

Midday Report April 04, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 4, 2025 at 1:17 PM AKDT
Susan Collins (left) and Lisa Murkowski (right) were two of the four Republicans who backed legislation to block tariffs on Canada.
Reuters
Susan Collins (left) and Lisa Murkowski (right) were two of the four Republicans who backed legislation to block tariffs on Canada.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska’s two U.S. senators split Wednesday on a vote against President Donald Trump’s economic tariffs against Canada. A high-priority bill that would substantially boost education funding took another step forward in the state Legislature this week. And Alaskans used to pay the highest rent in the nation, but new state data show that cost has stabilized.

